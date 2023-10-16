Deals
Overcast, breezy and a few light showers Monday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Future Radar
WAFF Future Radar
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning.  We have a few breaks in the clouds to start off the day with morning temperatures on the cool side in the middle 40s to lower 50s. 

Any breaks in the clouds will quickly come to an end as we will spend the majority of the day overcast and gloomy.  With the increasing cloud cover, high temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s into the afternoon.  Along with the cloudy skies, a breezy northwest wind with stay with us through the day gusting over 20 miles per hour at times.  A few light showers are expected this afternoon and evening favoring areas along and east of I-65. 

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows dipping into the low to middle 40s.  Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds through the day with temps staying well below average in the middle 60s.  Wednesday will be the best day of the week with sunshine and the south wind raising high temperatures into the lower 70s. 

We are watching a disturbance coming in from the west on Thursday that will likely bring beneficial rain showers to the Tennessee Valley starting late in the day into Friday morning.  Early rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin the day Friday before skies clear out into the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Right now, the weekend forecast is looking mostly dry with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

