New music venue coming to Ditto Landing slated to be complete by 2025

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ditto Landing will soon have a new renovation for people to get excited about at the State Docks Building following an announcement from Madison County officials on Monday morning.

The Ditto Landing marina is located along the Tennessee River and welcomes many family-friendly activities with boating, camping, fishing, and hiking. Now a music venue will be added to the mix as part of its legacy project within the state. The project is estimated to cost $10 million.

Officials say the construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2024 and be complete by the fall/winter of 2025. This renovated venue once complete is expected to seat up to 1,000 occupants for a seated concert and up to 1,500 occupants for a gathering of a standing-only event.

As for now, the design for the venue is expected to be done in December of this year and then go out to bid.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.