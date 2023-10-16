Deals
Man accused of kidnapping 11-year-old girl he met playing Roblox, other online video games

Police determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online video games, including Roblox.(Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEAR, Del. (Gray News) – A man in Delaware was arrested and charged in connection with kidnapping an 11-year-old child he met playing an online video game, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

A news release issued by prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes states members of the Wayne Police Department investigated reports of a missing 11-year-old child on Sept. 10, 2023.

Officers found her in Bear, Delaware.

Based on their investigation, authorities determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online video games, including Roblox.

They say he took her from Wayne, New Jersey to Bear, Delaware – about 140 miles away from her home - without her parents knowing.

He was arrested in Bear, Delaware, and extradited to New Jersey where he’s awaiting trial.

Authorities could not provide any further information regarding the 11-year-old.

