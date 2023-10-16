Deals
LaJaromeny Brown trial set to start Monday, jurors to be chosen in first days

LaJeromeny Brown arrives in court on September 21st, 2023
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been nearly four years since Lajeromeny Brown was arrested and charged with killing HPD officer Billy Clardy III.

Monday will be the beginning of what could be a weeks-long trial, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.

“These type of cases, there are moving parts. Lots of evidence to go through and just really pairing it down from a big pile to a small pile so that it can be compressed so that we can actually try the case in a reasonable amount of time,” said Huntsville assistant district attorney Tim Gann.

The first couple of days will be dedicated to deciding who will the jury will be comprised of.

With the case being highly publicized, it’ll require 130 potential jurors to answer questions that’ll help the attorneys figure out who’s best suited for their arguments.

“We will have a bunch of questions that really sift through what they’ve been exposed to and the ultimate issue is whether or not they’ve formed some unalterable opinion already about the evidence either for us or against us,” said Brown’s defense attorney Bruce Gardner.

There have been countless stories about this case since that night in December of 2019 when Clardy was shot and killed.

Now, it’ll be up to attorneys to find twelve jurors who can be objective as they decide if Brown is guilty and possibly if he will live or die.

