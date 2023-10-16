Huntsville Police search for missing woman, nephew

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police, along with family members and church friends are hoping you can help find a missing woman and her nephew.

78 year old Rose Lacy was reported missing Saturday night. Police say she was last seen with her nephew, 55 year old Antonio Kimbrough earlier that day. Kimbrough is Lacy’s nephew and picked her up from a medical appointment on Pansy Street around 2:30 p.m. Family have not seen them since, and been unable to contact them.

Family members tell us both Kimbrough and Lacy have medical conditions that make the search urgent.

We’re told they were last seen in a red 2014 Nissan Rogue. Lacy was wearing black pants, a burnt orange blouse, purple crocs and a houndstooth hat.

If you know where Rose Lacy or Antonio Kimbrough are, call Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.

