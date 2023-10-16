Homicide investigation underway in Guntersville after woman found dead in ditch

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway in Guntersville after a woman was found dead in a ditch on Monday morning.

According to the Marshall County Coroner, deputies were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. to J.W. Darnell Road in reference to the woman, now identified as 42-year-old Faleisha Thompson of Athens, found dead.

The coroner say her death is being investigated as a homicide in cooperation with the Guntersville Police Department and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

