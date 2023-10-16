Hartselle woman arrested for burglary turns self in after leaving scene 5 days later

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle woman was arrested on Monday for burglary after leaving the scene 5 days later.

Hartselle Police say they were dispatched to a residence where 24-year-old, Brooklyn La’Shae Ann Smith entered a home and physically assaulted two residents. When leaving the home, Smith then hit a parked car in front of the home that belonged to a separate victim. Police also state this was a domestic violence situation where she was known to the victims.

Smith left the scene before officers arrived on the scene.

Smith ended up turning herself in to the Hartselle Police Department on Monday after being contacted by Investigator Edmondson.

From there she was charged with Burglary 1st degree.

She was booked into the Morgan County Jail. Her bond is set at $10,000.

