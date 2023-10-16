Deals
Hartselle woman arrested for burglary after turning self in days after

Brooklyn La’Shae Ann Smith
Brooklyn La’Shae Ann Smith(Hartselle Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle woman was arrested on Monday for a burglary incident that occurred on Oct. 11.

Hartselle Police say they were dispatched to a residence where 24-year-old, Brooklyn La’Shae Ann Smith entered a home and physically assaulted two residents on Oct. 11. When leaving the home, Smith then hit a parked car in front of the home that belonged to a separate victim. Police also state this was a domestic violence situation where she was known to the victims.

Smith left the scene before officers arrived on the scene.

Smith ended up turning herself into the Hartselle Police Department on Oct. 16 after being contacted by Investigator Edmondson.

From there she was charged with Burglary 1st degree.

She was booked into the Morgan County Jail. Her bond is set at $10,000.

