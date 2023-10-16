Deals
Guntersville man arrested for murder after woman found dead in ditch

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville Police say they have arrested a man after a woman was found dead in a ditch Monday morning in Guntersville.

According to GPD, Colt Carroll, 33, was arrested for a murder warrant. GPD says the situation is domestic-related in nature.

Police say Colt Carroll recently relocated from out of state to Guntersville. There will be no bond listed until the Aniah’s Law Hearing.

A homicide investigation remains underway in Guntersville.

According to the Marshall County Coroner, deputies were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. to J.W. Darnell Road in reference to the woman, now identified as 42-year-old Faleisha Thompson of Athens, found dead.

The coroner says her death is being investigated as a homicide in cooperation with the Guntersville Police Department and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

