Getting Candid with Kailtin: the idea of ‘catching a break’

How we can change our perspectives
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever found yourself saying, “I can’t catch a break,” ”When it rains, it pours,” or ”Just my luck?” While those might sound familiar, the reality is that we actually can catch a break.

Kaitlin Chappell Rogers says that we often forget that we are more privileged than the majority of people in this world simply because of the country we call home. While we might be facing tough times, we sometimes need to be reminded that we have access to many things that make us comfortable.

What altogether negates the idea that I can’t catch a break is the fact that because of Jesus, I caught the biggest break.

Kaitlin Chappell Rogers

