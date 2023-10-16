Deals
Former Tuscumbia PD officer expected back in court in early 2024

Jay Steward
Jay Steward(Colbert County Jail)
By Aria Pons
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Tuscumbia Police Officer charged with murder appeared in a Colbert County courtroom on Monday.

James “Jay” Steward was in court for a pretrial hearing where a judge decided to delay his trial.

One dead, officer released from hospital following Tuscumbia crash

Steward is facing a reckless murder charge after he allegedly hit and killed 60-year-old Terry Hinton with his patrol car while under the influence on Oct. 10, 2022. Steward was indicted on the reckless murder charge in March 2023 and pleaded not guilty on April 11.

His trial is now set for February 2024. Steward’s attorney says there is so much evidence to go through that they needed to push the date back.

