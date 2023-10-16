Cloudy, Breezy, & Cool This Afternoon

With the increasing cloud cover this afternoon, high temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Along with the cloudy skies, a breezy northwest wind with stay with us through the day gusting over 20 miles per hour at times, so make sure to keep a jacket handy! A few light showers will be possible this afternoon and evening favoring areas along and east of I-65, but most locations will stay dry.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows dipping into the low to middle 40s. Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds through the day with temperatures staying well below average in the mid and upper 60s. Wednesday will be the best day of the week with sunshine and the south wind raising afternoon highs into the lower 70s.

We are watching a disturbance coming in from the west on Thursday that will likely bring beneficial rain showers to the Tennessee Valley starting late in the day into Friday morning. Early showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin the day Friday before skies clear out into the afternoon. Expect highs to remain cool and pleasant in the upper 60s and low 70s. Right now, the weekend forecast is looking mostly dry with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.