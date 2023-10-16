Adoptive, foster families enjoy “Bros, Bows and Boos” in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some special families enjoyed a fall festival Sunday afternoon in Huntsville. MCFAPA - The Madison County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association hosted it’s 5th annual “Bros, Bows and Boos” party at Summit Crossing Church.

“A lot of our families have more than one kid. Some may have multiples. It’s hard to have events that are affordable” MCFAPA President Brandon Bishop told WAFF 48. “Being a foster parent, you kind of are somewhat not seen - sometimes you feel like that. So we want to make sure the families are seen and heard and give back and have some fun.”

Families enjoyed trunk-or-treating, games and great food. Bishop says the event has been growing every year and it’s crucial for these families to connect with one another. “You get to meet new people, and people who are in situations that you’ve been in” said Christina Czarnota after Sunday’s festival. She’s part of a huge family. “Five of us are adopted, and five are fosters.”

Bishop encourages anyone who’s ever thought about being a foster parent to reach out to the Madison County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association. “We’d love to get you hooked up and connected. We need your support in Madison County. There’s a huge increase in kids coming into care and not enough homes.”

