What parents need to know during National Teen Driver Safety Week

National Teen Driver Safety Week is from October 15th - October 21st.
By Laney Mayfield
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - National Teen Driver Safety Week is from October 15th through October 21st. During this period, driving experts remind parents that they play a crucial role in keeping their children safe while behind the wheel.

According to the CDC, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of teen deaths in the United States. Michelle Anderson, The Director of Operations at the National Road Safety Foundation, said it is vital for parents to speak to their teens about safe driving habits.

She also said another great way to teach your kids good driving habits is by setting a good example for them while they are behind the wheel.

“If you, as a parent [are] getting in your vehicle, and you’re not buckling up or you’re on your cell phone. Then nine times out of ten, your teenager is going to do the same thing,” Anderson said.

“So we advise parents to first try to be a good role model,” Anderson continued on. “Get in your vehicle [and] make all the necessary adjustments to your mirrors, to your heat, to your air conditioning. Buckle up, [and] power down on your electronics.”

Anderson also said parents should ensure their teens are not distracted while on the road with activities such as texting. She also said teens should not drive while they’re drowsy.

She said it’s important for parents to know the Graduated Driver’s License laws in their state. For more information on specific requirements in Alabama, click here.

