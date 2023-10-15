Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Pumpkin Patch Express rolls through Madison County

The Pumpkin Patch Express rolls along on in Huntsville on Saturday
The Pumpkin Patch Express rolls along on in Huntsville on Saturday(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama Railroad Museum took hundreds of kids on a fun fall train ride this Saturday in Huntsville.

Departing from the museum depot on Chase Street (near Moore’s Mill Rd. and Highway 72), the ride ends near Alabama A&M’s campus, where a mini-pumpkin patch was set up for passengers. Kids under 12 were able to take a pumpkin home to decorate before hopping on the train and heading back to the depot. “A lot of people like it.” says NARM Vice President Mark Hillgartner. “For older people, it’s reliving and event that they had in their past in their childhood perhaps. For younger ones, it’s the first time they ever got to ride on a train, so that was a nice experience from that aspect.”

For Hillgartner, the museum is a labor of love. “Trains are cool.” he told WAFF before boarding passengers for the 2:30 p.m. Pumpkin ride. “You don’t hear as much about trains because America doesn’t support them like they do in other countries. We’re really big on airports, we’re really big on highways but trains are like ‘Oh yea, we’ve still got those?’ but they are a very enjoyable experience. I’ve traveled by train in 5 different countries, it can be incredibly cool. "

The Pumpkin Patch ride is just one of many offered at the North Alabama Railroad Museum. There are fall foliage trips later this month, and Christmas themed rides in December. To find out more, click here to visit the North Alabama Railroad Museum’s website.

A youngster finds her perfect pumpkin after a train ride
A youngster finds her perfect pumpkin after a train ride(WAFF)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67

Latest News

Huntsville Fire crews on the scene of a house fire on Fairview Street
Home badly damaged in Saturday evening fire
Skiler Ingram drumming
Shoals second grader shows off drumming skills in video, draws attention of band director
Guntersville family's search for the truth continues after 2021 death of Travis Banks
Autopsy results of man who died in Guntersville Jail over 2 years ago released
2023 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade
Veterans Parade returns to downtown Huntsville on Nov. 11, parade route revealed