Pumpkin Patch Express rolls through Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama Railroad Museum took hundreds of kids on a fun fall train ride this Saturday in Huntsville.

Departing from the museum depot on Chase Street (near Moore’s Mill Rd. and Highway 72), the ride ends near Alabama A&M’s campus, where a mini-pumpkin patch was set up for passengers. Kids under 12 were able to take a pumpkin home to decorate before hopping on the train and heading back to the depot. “A lot of people like it.” says NARM Vice President Mark Hillgartner. “For older people, it’s reliving and event that they had in their past in their childhood perhaps. For younger ones, it’s the first time they ever got to ride on a train, so that was a nice experience from that aspect.”

For Hillgartner, the museum is a labor of love. “Trains are cool.” he told WAFF before boarding passengers for the 2:30 p.m. Pumpkin ride. “You don’t hear as much about trains because America doesn’t support them like they do in other countries. We’re really big on airports, we’re really big on highways but trains are like ‘Oh yea, we’ve still got those?’ but they are a very enjoyable experience. I’ve traveled by train in 5 different countries, it can be incredibly cool. "

The Pumpkin Patch ride is just one of many offered at the North Alabama Railroad Museum. There are fall foliage trips later this month, and Christmas themed rides in December. To find out more, click here to visit the North Alabama Railroad Museum’s website.

A youngster finds her perfect pumpkin after a train ride (WAFF)

