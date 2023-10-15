Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

No. 11 Alabama Escapes Arkansas’ Late Rally

The Crimson Tide has won 17-consecutive games against the Razorbacks.
Amari Niblack scores third touchdown of the half for the Crimson Tide.
Amari Niblack scores third touchdown of the half for the Crimson Tide.(WAFF)
By Cam Derr
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Crimson Tide kicked off homecoming weekend by narrowly escaping SEC opponent Arkansas, Saturday afternoon in a close 24-21 win.

The Tide out together a strong first half with 269 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. The first of the afternoon coming off a 79-yard pass from Jalen Milroe to Kobe Prentice; that being the longest scoring play in Milroe’s career. Alabama finished the day with 415 yards of total offense.

Arkansas slowly started to creep back into the game late in the third quarter, scoring on back to back drives and pulling off the 2-pt attempt, to get within reach of the lead.

The Alabama defense was able to close it out in the fourth quarter to limit the threat. On the day, the defense allowed 250 yards of total offense, led by Jaylen Key with seven total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss.

The win marks head coach Nick Saban’s 200th win at the helm of the Crimson Tide.

Next up, Alabama will welcome in No. 19 Tennessee in a rivalry matchup, next Saturday from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67

Latest News

UNA Lions fans celebrate at Braly Stadium
Lions refocus, prepare for road trip
Alabama A&M Quarterback Xavier Lankford throws a pass against Jackson State in the Gulf Coast...
Bulldogs aim to turn page on season
Alabama A&M Bulldogs Wide Receiver Kennan Hambrick (6) scores a Touchdown against Tuskegee...
Bulldogs win big in Homecoming matchup over Tuskegee
On the Hill: Live with AAMU Athletics
Episode 2: ‘On the Hill: Live’ with Alabama A&M Athletics