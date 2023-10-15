No. 11 Alabama Escapes Arkansas’ Late Rally

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Crimson Tide kicked off homecoming weekend by narrowly escaping SEC opponent Arkansas, Saturday afternoon in a close 24-21 win.

The Tide out together a strong first half with 269 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. The first of the afternoon coming off a 79-yard pass from Jalen Milroe to Kobe Prentice; that being the longest scoring play in Milroe’s career. Alabama finished the day with 415 yards of total offense.

Arkansas slowly started to creep back into the game late in the third quarter, scoring on back to back drives and pulling off the 2-pt attempt, to get within reach of the lead.

The Alabama defense was able to close it out in the fourth quarter to limit the threat. On the day, the defense allowed 250 yards of total offense, led by Jaylen Key with seven total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss.

The win marks head coach Nick Saban’s 200th win at the helm of the Crimson Tide.

Next up, Alabama will welcome in No. 19 Tennessee in a rivalry matchup, next Saturday from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

