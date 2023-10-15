Light Showers Gradually Ending Later This Evening

Today has been quite gloomy across the Valley with thick cloud cover in place and this has kept our temperatures much cooler with afternoon highs in the low and mid 50s. When you factor in brisk winds out of the north and northwest, it feels even chillier at times, so make sure you are wearing multiple layers if you plan to be outdoors. A few pockets of drizzle and even some light shower activity will be possible as we head into the evening hours but expect dry conditions after sunset. Skies will partially clear overnight, and this will allow morning lows to fall into the low and mid 40s through daybreak on Monday.

More clouds will be in store for your Monday and this will once again keep temperatures well below average with afternoon highs staying in the mid to upper 50s, and low 60s. With breezy winds expected as well, I’d recommend keeping a jacket nearby. There’s a slight chance for spotty showers and drizzle for locations mainly north of the Tennessee River, but most areas will stay mainly dry. Expect gradually clearing skies into the evening hours with overnight lows ranging back in the low and mid 40s.

Sun returns for Tuesday through Thursday and so do the 70-degree temperatures during the day. Rain chances will start to increase late in the week beginning Thursday evening and continuing into Friday as our next weathermaker approaches the region from the west. This will likely be the first decent rain event we’ve had across the area in quite some time! Plan on drier and cooler conditions for your next upcoming weekend.

