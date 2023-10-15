House fire injures 1, displaces 4 in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire in Somerville Sunday afternoon injured one person and displaced four people.

The fire happened on Northeast Thompson Road. Crews from Priceville Volunteer Fire Department and Somerville Volunteer Fire Department assisted in putting the fire out. A total of three trucks arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire.

One person in the home was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, according to Priceville and Somerville VFD crews at the scene.

The home continues to smolder with smoke.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.