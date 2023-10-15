Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

House fire injures 1, displaces 4 in Somerville

House fire on NE Thompson Road
House fire on NE Thompson Road(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire in Somerville Sunday afternoon injured one person and displaced four people.

The fire happened on Northeast Thompson Road. Crews from Priceville Volunteer Fire Department and Somerville Volunteer Fire Department assisted in putting the fire out. A total of three trucks arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire.

One person in the home was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, according to Priceville and Somerville VFD crews at the scene.

The home continues to smolder with smoke.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67

Latest News

National Teen Driver Safety Week
What parents need to know during National Teen Driver Safety Week
Spotting signs of child abuse
Health leaders share ways to spot the signs of child abuse
WAFF 48 Meteorologist Jeff Desnoyers
Cloudy, cool and breezy with a few showers/drizzle for Sunday.
Pumpkin patch train ride through Madison County
Pumpkin Patch Express rolls through Madison County