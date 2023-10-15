Home badly damaged in Saturday evening fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family is taking a closer look at the damage left behind by a fire Saturday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Fairview Street. That’s just west of Drake and Triana.

We’re told the home was not a total loss, but it was badly damaged. The house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke when fire crews arrived on scene.

No one was hurt, and it’s not clear what started the fire at this time.

