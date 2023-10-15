Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Home badly damaged in Saturday evening fire

Huntsville Fire crews on the scene of a house fire on Fairview Street
Huntsville Fire crews on the scene of a house fire on Fairview Street(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family is taking a closer look at the damage left behind by a fire Saturday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Fairview Street. That’s just west of Drake and Triana.

We’re told the home was not a total loss, but it was badly damaged. The house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke when fire crews arrived on scene.

No one was hurt, and it’s not clear what started the fire at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67

Latest News

Skiler Ingram drumming
Shoals second grader shows off drumming skills in video, draws attention of band director
Guntersville family's search for the truth continues after 2021 death of Travis Banks
Autopsy results of man who died in Guntersville Jail over 2 years ago released
2023 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade
Veterans Parade returns to downtown Huntsville on Nov. 11, parade route revealed
Dragon Festival to take place at McFarland Park
Shoals Dragon Boat Festival ready to hit McFarland Park
Sheffield school creating den with resources
A Sheffield city elementary school is creating a family friendly ‘den’ filled with resources