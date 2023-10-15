Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Fire badly damages Huntsville home on Saturday

The house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke when fire crews arrived on scene.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family is taking a closer look at the damage left behind by a fire Saturday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Fairview Street. That’s just west of Drake and Triana.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews on the scene said the home was not a total loss, but it was badly damaged. The house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke when fire crews arrived on the scene.

No one was injuried, and it’s not clear what started the fire at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67

Latest News

Spotting signs of child abuse
Health leaders share ways to spot the signs of child abuse
WAFF 48 Meteorologist Jeff Desnoyers
Cloudy, cool and breezy with a few showers/drizzle for Sunday.
Pumpkin patch train ride through Madison County
Pumpkin Patch Express rolls through Madison County
Huntsville home damaged by fire
Huntsville home badly damaged in Saturday evening fire
Spotting signs of child abuse
Health leaders share ways to spot signs of child abuse