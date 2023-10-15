Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Cloudy, cool and breezy with a few showers/drizzle for Sunday.

First Alert Weather
For today, cloudy, breezy and cool. A few showers/areas of drizzle with temps in the upper 50s...
For today, cloudy, breezy and cool. A few showers/areas of drizzle with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight, a cloudy, breezy and cool night. Low to mid 40s. More clouds and cooler temps for Monday. Any sunshine we have will be limited with temps in the low to mid 60s. Monday night, clearing and cool. Low 40s. Sun returns for Tuesday through Thursday and so do the 70-degree temps during the day. Beginning late Thursday night, showers expected and will likely continue for most of the day Friday. Finally, a chance for some decent rain. Temps Friday around 70 degrees, The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run on Saturday looks good. As long as the system Friday moves out on time as planned, Saturday looks good with temps around 70 degrees. Next Sunday, sunny. Low 70s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, cloudy, breezy and cool. A few showers/areas of drizzle with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight, a cloudy, breezy and cool night. Low to mid 40s. More clouds and cooler temps for Monday. Any sunshine we have will be limited with temps in the low to mid 60s. Monday night, clearing and cool. Low 40s.

Sun returns for Tuesday through Thursday and so do the 70-degree temps during the day. Beginning late Thursday night, showers expected and will likely continue for most of the day Friday. Finally, a chance for some decent rain. Temps Friday around 70 degrees,

The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run on Saturday looks good. As long as the system Friday moves out on time as planned, Saturday looks good with temps around 70 degrees. Next Sunday, sunny. Low 70s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Cloudy, Cool, & Breezy Sunday Ahead
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy for today
For today, clouds early will clear and a mostly sunny day with breezy conditions. Temps around...
Becoming mostly sunny and breezy for today
This afternoon, mostly cloudy, a slight chance of a few showers. Temps in the upper 60s and low...
Mostly cloudy with a few showers this afternoon and again overnight