Cloudy, cool and breezy with a few showers/drizzle for Sunday.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, cloudy, breezy and cool. A few showers/areas of drizzle with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight, a cloudy, breezy and cool night. Low to mid 40s. More clouds and cooler temps for Monday. Any sunshine we have will be limited with temps in the low to mid 60s. Monday night, clearing and cool. Low 40s.

Sun returns for Tuesday through Thursday and so do the 70-degree temps during the day. Beginning late Thursday night, showers expected and will likely continue for most of the day Friday. Finally, a chance for some decent rain. Temps Friday around 70 degrees,

The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run on Saturday looks good. As long as the system Friday moves out on time as planned, Saturday looks good with temps around 70 degrees. Next Sunday, sunny. Low 70s.

