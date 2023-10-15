Deals
Cloudy, Cool, & Breezy Sunday Ahead

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Clouds cleared early today leaving behind mostly sunny skies for much of your afternoon this Saturday! Despite plenty of sun, high temperatures stayed below normal for this time of year in the low 70s. Expect winds to be breezy out of the northwest through the evening hours with occasional gusts upwards of 25 mph. This will make it feel cooler at times, so make sure you keep a jacket nearby. Plan on increasing cloud cover overnight and this will keep overnight lows a bit warmer in the low and mid 50s.

Cloud cover will stick around into your Sunday and spotty drizzle will be possible during the morning and into the afternoon. The best chances for any light showers will be for areas mainly north of the Tennessee River, so keep the rain gear on standby. With added cloud cover, expect afternoon highs to struggle to reach 60 degrees with most locations topping out in the mid and upper 50s. Winds will also remain breezy as well with gusts ranging from 20-25 mph, so dress in multiple layers if you plan to be outdoors! Skies will partially clear into the evening hours with overnight lows trending chilly in the low and mid 40s.

Not much change is expected in the forecast on Monday with more clouds than sun and afternoon highs will stay cooler in the low 60s. Expect sunshine and warmer conditions to return Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures each day making it back into the low and mid 70s. Rain chances will be increasing late in the week ahead of a strong storm system approaching from the west. Stay tuned for the latest forecast updates!

