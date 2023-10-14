Deals
Shoals second grader shows off drumming skills in video, draws attention of band director

Skiler Ingram drumming
Skiler Ingram drumming(The Times Daily)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A second grader in the Shoals might be the next big talent on the percussion.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, Weeden Elementary second grader Skiler Ingram had a video surfacing around social media of him drumming on a bench during recess. The video did so well that it caught the attention of Russell Belote, the band director at Hibbett Intermediate School and the assistant director at Florence Middle and Florence High.

As part of Florence High’s homecoming festivities, Florence High School’s Big Blue marching band did a tour of Florence City elementary schools, so Belote stopped by Weeden Elementary to give Ingram his very own set of drumsticks.

“I wanted to bring him a set of high school drumsticks to kind of let him know that we see him, and I can’t wait to work with him in the future,” said Belote. “I thought it was going to be a very casual event — just to kind of tell him ‘you’re doing a great job.’”

Belote handed Ingram the drumsticks and well, it was an automatic jam session.

“I was just sitting, listening to the band — [Belote’s] band got me hyped up — and I was just jamming to the band,” said Ingram. “A teacher came over here, grabbed me by the hand, and just took me up. Mr. B was on his knees smiling, and he said: ‘What we’re fixing to do is we’re going to do a little something and let you jam out,’ and he gave me my own sticks.”

Ingram ended up playing with the high schoolers for a solo moment on the snare. He performed with much confidence that Belote said he admired, remembering back to when he was Ingram’s same age of eight years old and shy.

Ingram said he is looking forward to the future of playing and to have continued support throughout, not just for him but for others in the band.

