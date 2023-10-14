Huntsville city leaders finalize ‘Mill Creek’ plan, look for public’s feedback

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The public housing units in Huntsville are set for a major redevelopment. The ‘Mill Creek’ development will include public housing and much more.

The amount of public housing units will remain the same and city leaders say no one will be displaced.

The project will bring on additional median income and market-rate housing plus retail options and community services like workplace training and daycare.

Sharmeika Young grew up in Butler Terrace and still lives there today. She supports the new development and overall growth in Huntsville.

“Everyone that’s out here, I hope they really like being out here and will work with the administration to be able to move on and have a growth and continue to have what they need in life,” Young said.

Terrence McGee lives in Johnson Towers, the public housing for the disabled and elderly.

He says he’s all for the change but he just wants to make sure there’s a plan in place for a safe transition.

“I don’t want to live outside,” Young said. “I don’t want to have to find out where I’m gonna go to take a shower, how I’m gonna eat, how I’m gonna fix my food and things like that.”

A Huntsville city representative said, “We have repeatedly and publicly stated that there is no displacement. The moves are being designed so that they are one-time moves and a unit is rebuilt before anyone is asked to vacate. Everyone who lives there who wants to remain there gets a new home.”

This plan is not set in stone just yet. Community members and neighbors are encouraged to attend aa community meeting to learn more about the project and voices any of their concerns.

There will be one on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the HHA Resident Services Building and two meetings on Thursday. The first is at 4 p.m. at the Johnson Tower Resident Space and the second is at 6 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club.

