Becoming mostly sunny and breezy for today.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, clouds early will clear and a mostly sunny day with breezy conditions. Temps around 70 degrees. Breezy tonight and cooler. Low to mid 50s. Sunday, big change with temps struggling to reach 60 degrees, clouds, drizzle and a gusty wind will make it feel even cooler. Sunday night, cloudy. Temps in the 40s.

Monday, more clouds than sun and cool. temps in the low 60s. Sunshine and warmer Tuesday through Thursday, after another day with temps in the 60s Tuesday, warmer in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday, a chance for rain. Around 70 degrees.

