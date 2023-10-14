Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Becoming mostly sunny and breezy for today.

First Alert Weather
For today, clouds early will clear and a mostly sunny day with breezy conditions. Temps around...
For today, clouds early will clear and a mostly sunny day with breezy conditions. Temps around 70 degrees. Breezy tonight and cooler. Low to mid 50s. Sunday, big change with temps struggling to reach 60 degrees, clouds, drizzle and a gusty wind will make it feel even cooler. Sunday night, cloudy. Temps in the 40s. Monday, more clouds than sun and cool. temps in the low 60s. Sunshine and warmer Tuesday through Thursday, after another day with temps in the 60s Tuesday, warmer in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, a chance for rain. Around 70 degrees.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, clouds early will clear and a mostly sunny day with breezy conditions. Temps around 70 degrees. Breezy tonight and cooler. Low to mid 50s. Sunday, big change with temps struggling to reach 60 degrees, clouds, drizzle and a gusty wind will make it feel even cooler. Sunday night, cloudy. Temps in the 40s.

Monday, more clouds than sun and cool. temps in the low 60s. Sunshine and warmer Tuesday through Thursday, after another day with temps in the 60s Tuesday, warmer in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday, a chance for rain. Around 70 degrees.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches

Latest News

This afternoon, mostly cloudy, a slight chance of a few showers. Temps in the upper 60s and low...
Mostly cloudy with a few showers this afternoon and again overnight
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few showers this afternoon, overnight
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower today
For today, increasing clouds with temps near 70 degrees. A slight chance of a shower during the...
Increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower today