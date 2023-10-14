Autopsy results of man who died in Guntersville Jail over 2 years ago released

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF has obtained the autopsy results of a man who died in Guntersville Police custody a little over two years ago from the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

Travis Banks died in the Guntersville Jail on July 31, 2021, and WAFF has been asking questions ever since.

WAFF has filed multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for the arrest report of Banks who was incarcerated for two days under mysterious circumstances. Questions still are left unanswered while the Guntersville Police still have not released the report.

However, WAFF has received the autopsy report from the Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.

The coroner ruled his death an accident due to ingesting a fatal amount of methamphetamine.

Previously, an outside report from a medical expert said it would have been impossible for Banks to take the drugs before he went to jail and then die two days later.

The Banks family still has a pending lawsuit against the City of Guntersville.

