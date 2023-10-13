UNA dormitory in the demolition phase of $24 million rebuilding process

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - After sitting empty for almost 10 years, a dorm that has served thousands of UNA students is ready to come down.

The demolition process started this week and the building should be gone completely within the next few months. The housing crunch on UNA’s campus is forcing school leaders to make a drastic move. Lagrange Hall was closed down in 2015 because the dormitory was not meeting students’ needs. Now, it is coming down and being replaced with a new dorm hall.

“Now having that back online, will be the great conduit for the residential part of campus and the academic part of campus,” UNA Director of Media and Public Relations Michelle Eubanks said.

With the whole project costing around $24 million, Eubanks said this will keep more students living on campus, as enrollment records continue to be broken.

“You were there and you could walk out your front door and you could go to the GUC,” Eubanks said. “You could go to your academic buildings and you could get there much more quickly. You could come out the back door and you’re right there at the main market for your meals. You were very much in the center of things. And that’s what students loved about it.”

As of now the demolition crew does not think it will affect parking in the garage that is right next door to the hall but Eubanks said construction and demolitions are usually a gamble on what they can affect.

