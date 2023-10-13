UAH students able to “resume normal activities” after receiving shelter in place alert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at the University of Alabama in Huntsville are now able to “resume normal activities” after they received a “shelter in place” alert on Thursday night.

UAH posted to their social media pages just after 10 p.m. telling students to shelter in place as there was a heavy police presence on their north campus.

UAH Alert: Heavy police presence on north side of campus. Shelter in place if in area. Avoid north campus area if possible. Further details to follow. Posted by The University of Alabama in Huntsville on Thursday, October 12, 2023

Nearly 15 minutes the shelter in place alert was lifted. UAH officials say the incident originated from off-campus.

UAH Alert: The emergency situation at that originated off campus UAH has ended. It is safe to resume normal activities. Please avoid any affected areas until further notice. Posted by The University of Alabama in Huntsville on Thursday, October 12, 2023

An official with the Huntsville Police Department says the alert stemmed from a driver fleeing on foot in the area of Holmes Ave. after an officer initiated a traffic stop. The official says at this time officers are still attempting to locate the driver.

