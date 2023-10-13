UAH students able to “resume normal activities” after receiving shelter in place alert
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at the University of Alabama in Huntsville are now able to “resume normal activities” after they received a “shelter in place” alert on Thursday night.
UAH posted to their social media pages just after 10 p.m. telling students to shelter in place as there was a heavy police presence on their north campus.
Nearly 15 minutes the shelter in place alert was lifted. UAH officials say the incident originated from off-campus.
An official with the Huntsville Police Department says the alert stemmed from a driver fleeing on foot in the area of Holmes Ave. after an officer initiated a traffic stop. The official says at this time officers are still attempting to locate the driver.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.