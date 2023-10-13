Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

UAH students able to “resume normal activities” after receiving shelter in place alert

(UAH)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at the University of Alabama in Huntsville are now able to “resume normal activities” after they received a “shelter in place” alert on Thursday night.

UAH posted to their social media pages just after 10 p.m. telling students to shelter in place as there was a heavy police presence on their north campus.

UAH Alert: Heavy police presence on north side of campus. Shelter in place if in area. Avoid north campus area if possible. Further details to follow.

Posted by The University of Alabama in Huntsville on Thursday, October 12, 2023

Nearly 15 minutes the shelter in place alert was lifted. UAH officials say the incident originated from off-campus.

UAH Alert: The emergency situation at that originated off campus UAH has ended. It is safe to resume normal activities. Please avoid any affected areas until further notice.

Posted by The University of Alabama in Huntsville on Thursday, October 12, 2023

An official with the Huntsville Police Department says the alert stemmed from a driver fleeing on foot in the area of Holmes Ave. after an officer initiated a traffic stop. The official says at this time officers are still attempting to locate the driver.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting

Latest News

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
Huntsville City Council approves new hands-free ordinance
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Shoals fire prevention parade honors hometown heroes and all firefighters
WAFF 48 Reporting
UNA dormitory in the demolition phase of $24 million rebuilding process
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
UNA dormitory in the demolition phase of $24 million rebuilding process