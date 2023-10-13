Shop men’s apparel at Roosevelt and Company

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Shopping for quality, in-style menswear is not always easy. That’s why Roosevelt and Company have menswear, shoes, scents, and more in one convenient downtown Huntsville location.

Roosevelt and Co's sophisticated interior (Amanda Sadler)

Within the sophisticated walls of Roosevelt and Co., men of any height and any size can shop the rack or made-to-measure garments and formal wear.

Roosevelt and Co. offer the following services:

- Wardrobe Consulting: Consulting on current wardrobes: what is out of date, what is coming back around, how to properly care for garments to increase their longevity, as well as being able to add a few versatile pieces to your closet to greatly expand your options.

- Made-to-Measure: Made-to-measure garments in formal wear and suiting as well as custom shirting. Whether it is for the office or for a night out, they have you covered.

- In-Office Appointments: They’ll come to you. They understand that life can be hectic and you might not have time to stop by the shop; because of this, they are more than happy to set up appointments where they bring their swatches and garments to you. Just call the store to set up an appointment!

Shop formal wear at Roosevelt and Co (Amanda Sadler)

As the holiday season approaches, Roosevelt and Co. are offering “My Holiday Wish List.” Simply have the men in your life go in-store, walk around the store, and write down what they would like for Christmas. Then, you will receive an email from Roosevelt with a list of exactly what they want as a gift.

Roosevelt also offers gift cards and complimentary gift wrapping.

Get the men in your life exactly what they want this Christmas (Amanda Sadler)

Shop a variety of suits and custom suits (Amanda Sadler)

You can shop in-store at 114 Clinton Ave E #102, Huntsville, AL 35801 , and follow them on Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.