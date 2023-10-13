Shoals fire prevention parade honors hometown heroes and all firefighters

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals community is taking fire prevention month very seriously and has multiple events planned to show for it.

Thursday night, the Colbert County Association of Volunteer Firefighters had something special planned: a parade. This is not the first year that the Colbert County Fire Prevention Parade has happened. It is an annual event where fire departments come together to shine a light on fire prevention and teach children to be aware.

This year, the firefighters wanted to honor those special people who helped them make sure they did not lose a life in White Oak that day.

Chrys Landers and her students helped pull a man named Russell Marler away from a house fire. Matt Moore the assistant chief with the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department said that it is important to honor people that show what it means to be a good citizen.

“If it wasn’t for them, we don’t know what would’ve happen because he fell out of his wheelchair and couldn’t get up,” Moore said. “But it also shows that we still have good citizens that’s willing to put their life on the line to save another gentleman’s life.”

Well over 100 people gathered for the parade and the events that followed.

