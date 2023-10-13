Shoals Dragon Boat Festival ready to hit McFarland Park

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The dragon boat festival is back in the Shoals.

Teams will be lining up to race and donate money for the Shoals Scholar Dollar funds that assist students in the area in receiving scholarships for college. There will be food vendors and activities for the community but the main attraction will be the races.

The teams are already set and ready to go. They have been practicing at night all week to prepare. Randy Pettus said they usually raise around $35,000 to go towards Shoals Scholar Dollars just from this one event.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Pettus said. “These people have to learn how to move together and be a team. And paddle together in the same to keep their time so. They’ll have costumes on and the drummers will also be dressed up in costumes and be walking around McFarland Park all day.”

The festival is free to the public and the first race is expected to start around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Pettus said the final race should be around 3:15 p.m.

