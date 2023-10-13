A Sheffield city elementary school is creating a family friendly ‘den’ filled with resources

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) -The staff at L.E. Wilson Elementary school in Sheffield is catering to their community with what they call the “Wilson Den.”

The school set aside an old office and has revamped it with plenty of items to serve as a resource center for all ages.

Principal Jill Johnson said they have just about everything a student or parent could need: notebooks, pencils, folders, tooth brushes, deodorant, sneakers and more.

“The goal here is to provide a quiet, cozy space for our families when they have a need,” Johnson said. “That might could offer them support so that we’re helping not just the child here at school learn and then grow in their academics but we’re also helping the whole family with whatever that might be.”

She also said the resource center is for parents as well because she wants to hold resume building workshops, professional clothes for parents and job interview practice.

“It’s a quiet place, a private space for them to share what they need and then the ability for us to have resources here for them,” Johnson said. “That’s how this started is with our students. So this seemed like just a great space to offer all those things in one location.”

The den will officially open in the next few months. Johnson said they are more than happy to take donations. Just drop them off at the front office of the L.E. Wilson Elementary school.

