Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

A Sheffield city elementary school is creating a family friendly ‘den’ filled with resources

WAFF 48 Reporting
WAFF 48 Reporting(WAFF)
By Aria Pons
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) -The staff at L.E. Wilson Elementary school in Sheffield is catering to their community with what they call the “Wilson Den.”

The school set aside an old office and has revamped it with plenty of items to serve as a resource center for all ages.

Principal Jill Johnson said they have just about everything a student or parent could need: notebooks, pencils, folders, tooth brushes, deodorant, sneakers and more.

“The goal here is to provide a quiet, cozy space for our families when they have a need,” Johnson said. “That might could offer them support so that we’re helping not just the child here at school learn and then grow in their academics but we’re also helping the whole family with whatever that might be.”

She also said the resource center is for parents as well because she wants to hold resume building workshops, professional clothes for parents and job interview practice.

“It’s a quiet place, a private space for them to share what they need and then the ability for us to have resources here for them,” Johnson said. “That’s how this started is with our students. So this seemed like just a great space to offer all those things in one location.”

The den will officially open in the next few months. Johnson said they are more than happy to take donations. Just drop them off at the front office of the L.E. Wilson Elementary school.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches

Latest News

Ashley shares her latest tropical beverage that's perfect for fall
Mocktails for Mommy's 'Tiki Cider'
How we can change our perspectives
Kaitlin Chappell Rogers on the idea 'catching a break'
WAFF 48 Reporting
Shoals Dragon Boat Festival ready to hit McFarland Park
Scene of fatal crash on U.S. 72 in Athens
Limestone Co. coroner identifies woman killed in crash on U.S. 72 in Athens