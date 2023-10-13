Mostly cloudy with a few showers this afternoon and again overnight.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, mostly cloudy, a slight chance of a few showers. Temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. The evening will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. A slight chance of a few showers well after midnight. Temps fall back to around 60 degrees.

Saturday, morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny conditions. Breezy conditions with temps in the low 70s. Saturday night, becoming mostly cloudy and cool. Low to mid 50s. Sunday, cloudy, cool, areas of drizzle. Temps will struggle to reach 60 degrees during the afternoon.

Remaining cool and cloudy for Monday. High temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sun returns for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. high temps in the 60s, overnight low temps in the 40s.

