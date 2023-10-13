Deals
Man indicted, identified following Huntsville 2021 murder of 23-year-old

Trinity Martin
Trinity Martin(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was indicted and identified in connection to a 2021 murder in Huntsville in September 2023.

According to court documents obtained by WAFF, Trinity Orlando Martin has been identified as the then-teen who murdered a 23-year-old in Huntsville in 2021. He was indicted for capital murder on Sept. 22, 2023.

Huntsville Police said in 2021 an 18-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of 23-year-old Jaylen King. The incident occurred at the 4500 block of Bob Wallace Avenue on May 7.

