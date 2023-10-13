Deals
Man charged with attempting to elude in connection to UAH ‘shelter-in-place’ alert

Wesley Earl Pate
Wesley Earl Pate(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has charged and arrested a man after attempting to elude Thursday night on the University of Alabama-Huntsville’s campus.

Police say Wesley Pate, 40, was the individual involved in the pursuit putting UAH in a “shelter-in-place” alert. He was charged with attempting to flee/elude and obstructing governmental operations.

HPD also states Pate is wanted for felony warrants through a different area agency. He was booked in the Madison County Jail and his bond has yet to be set.

