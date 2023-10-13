Deals
Limestone Co. coroner identifies woman killed in crash on U.S. 72 in Athens

One person was killed following the crash, involving a garbage truck and SUV.
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is currently investigating a fatal wreck on U.S. 72 near Hastings Road in Athens on Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened in the westbound lane of U.S. 72 at around 9 a.m. on Friday morning and involved an SUV and a garbage truck.. Limestone County Coroner Mike West identified the driver of the SUV as 56-year-old Nancy Patel of Fayetteville, Tenn.

Officials said the garbage truck was stopped while making a residential can collection when Patel hit crash into the back of it.

