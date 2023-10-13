Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Pests are a problem at several restaurants around north Alabama in this week’s Kitchen Cops report. Inspectors found rodent droppings and unidentifiable bugs in areas that are too close for comfort for most people.

Madison County

The lowest score this week is at the Oasis Jerk Center on Plummer Road. The health department found live bugs inside bags of cornmeal and flour. The inspector said they were unable to identify the bugs, and wrote they were “1/8th inch long and pale yellow-brown”. The cornmeal and flour were thrown out. In addition, live flies were noted throughout the building, and inspectors didn’t find soap or paper towels at two different sinks. There was also no evidence of employees being certified in food safety training. Oasis’ final score ends up being a 72.

Tailgaters 2 on Old Highway 431 in Owens Cross Roads was only a few points higher at 78. A live roach was reportedly found inside a cooking pot in the kitchen, and flies were observed throughout the building. There was also a lack of soap and towels at a sink and three fryer baskets with broken wires that could potentially end up in food.

Mike’s Mini Mart at Winchester Road and Meridian Street gets an 83. It had multiple food temperature problems and a sink dumping water on the floor that had to be repaired.

Turkey’s Barbecue in Harvest is scored at 83 this week due to food temperature issues with potato salad, chicken and ribs.

K-May Donuts in Meridianville is hit with a 77. We’re told inspectors found rodent feces at the bottom of a donut case and cabinet. There were also gnats under a sink. The restaurant also had cardboard glued to the top of pan lids covering up icing. Inspectors say that’s not sterile or sanitary. The report also noted hot dogs and butter at the wrong temperature in the cooler.

Asian Express in Owens Cross Roads gets an 82. It was written up for a dirty ice machine and chicken at the wrong temperature. There was also no evidence that employees had taken part in any food safety training in the past year.

The Citgo Express at Highway 72 and old Gurley Road got in trouble for putting week old sandwiches in a cooler, a month after inspectors told the manager that the cooler wasn’t appropriate for food. There were also rodent droppings in the dishwashing area and a sink blocked by bags of trash on the floor. It’s score ended up at 80.

Lauderdale County

No issues in Lauderdale County for the past two weeks

Limestone County

Lucia’s Cocina Mexicana on West Market Street gets an 82 on it’s most recent inspection because of a dishwasher without any sanitizer in it.

Morgan County

Andy’s Foodmart in Hartselle was written up for a dirty ice machine and no soap or towels in the restrooms.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.