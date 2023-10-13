Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Jayden Gilbert wins 48 Blitz Player of The Week

Gilbert accounted for 5 Touchdowns in Week 6 win
Clements High School running back Jayden Gilbert rushed for 334 yards and three touchdowns, adding two passing touchdowns in a win over Marion County.
By Carl Prather
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jayden Gilbert can do it all for the Clements High School Colts. The Senior running back helped lead his team to a win over Marion County in Week 6 of the High School Football season.

For his efforts, Gilbert was named 48 Blitz Player of The Week.

Jayden rushed for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He also added two passing touchdowns in the win.

“I wouldn’t be able to do this without my teammates,” Gilbert said. “My offensive line really helped me out that game, plus my receiving corps which also helped me out a lot, so, I can’t take all the credit for myself, the whole team helped out. The whole team practiced hard, training, trying to go on a little win streak, try to keep carrying on, and keep this win streak alive.”

Clements faces Marion County Friday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
Police on the scene of a Truist Bank Robbery in Huntsville
Huntsville bank robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi

Latest News

Huntsville Havoc Coach Stuart Stefan (pictured) spoke with media members during Huntsville...
Havoc Time!
Mars Hill Bible Panthers Quarterback Griffin Hanson runs 51 yards for a Touchdown against...
Mars Hill wins Play of the Week
UNA Lions fans celebrate at Braly Stadium
Lions refocus, prepare for road trip
Alabama A&M Quarterback Xavier Lankford throws a pass against Jackson State in the Gulf Coast...
Bulldogs aim to turn page on season