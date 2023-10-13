Jayden Gilbert wins 48 Blitz Player of The Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jayden Gilbert can do it all for the Clements High School Colts. The Senior running back helped lead his team to a win over Marion County in Week 6 of the High School Football season.

For his efforts, Gilbert was named 48 Blitz Player of The Week.

Jayden rushed for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He also added two passing touchdowns in the win.

“I wouldn’t be able to do this without my teammates,” Gilbert said. “My offensive line really helped me out that game, plus my receiving corps which also helped me out a lot, so, I can’t take all the credit for myself, the whole team helped out. The whole team practiced hard, training, trying to go on a little win streak, try to keep carrying on, and keep this win streak alive.”

Clements faces Marion County Friday.

