Huntsville City Council approves new hands-free ordinance

By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council approved a new ordinance regarding the use of phone/wireless communication devices while driving during Thursday night’s city council meeting.

The amended ordinance will upgrade the city’s current no-text ordinance from a secondary to a primary offense which allows officers to stop a driver when they see a violation and issue a citation.

The ordinance will prohibit drivers from doing any of the following while driving:

  • Using a wireless telecommunications device to write, send, read or otherwise engage in any text-based communication;
  • Watching, recording or capturing a photo or video;
  • Engaging in voice-based communication while holding a wireless telecommunication device; or
  • Physically holding or otherwise supporting a wireless telecommunications device with any part of their body.

The council also agreed to adjust the fines for convictions within a 24-month period as follows: $50 for a first conviction; $100 for a second conviction; and $150 for a third conviction and/or community service.

Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles said his department will use the first six months of the year to educate police and the community, without issuing citations.

The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

