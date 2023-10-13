Deals
Former Huntsville officer pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 death

Source: Madison County Jail
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Huntsville Police officer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a 2018 on-duty shooting death on Friday morning.

Chief Deputy Tim Gann said William “Ben” Darby will serve three years on probation as part of a plea deal. Gann explained that Darby’s plea deal carried a 20-year split sentence and that he received credit for time already served on a previous conviction. Gann further explained the 20 years comes into play only if Darby violates his probation. Gann also said Darby waived his right to appeal.

As part of a plea agreement, Darby pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Jeffery Parker in Madison County Court.

William Darby was found guilty in May 2021 and sentenced to 25 years in prison in August 2021. Darby was arrested after he shot Parker in the face when Parker refused to put down the gun he was holding to his own head.

