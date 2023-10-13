Deals
Fire crews battle fire at historic Triana home for hours

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TRIANA, Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters fought a fire at the Old Parcus Home in Triana for several hours on Thursday night.

Triana volunteer firefighters asked Huntsville Fire and Rescue for help fighting the fire according to Huntsville Fire Division Chief Wes Ohle. He says seven units assisted Triana’s volunteers.

The smoke could be seen for miles and flames devoured the house for several hours.

The Old Parcus Home has been vacant for several years, according to Triana Mayor Mary Caudle.

Harris Lee Parcus built the home in the early twentieth century. He was a household name and employed many Triana residents for decades.

Fire crews were called back to the home throughout the night and into the morning hours to put out hot spots.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

