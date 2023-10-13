Financial Friday: How Money Can Affect Mental Health

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The impact of money troubles can be overwhelming on your physical and mental health. Concerns regarding finances, debt, or a lack of resources can trigger stress, anxiety, and depression.

But the manager at Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Member Solutions Department, April James says, fear not.

She offered several tips to help you turn the tables on your financial situation that will help to improve your physical & mental health.

First, take a trip down memory lane and understand your relationship with money: What habits are serving you well, and which ones are causing you stress? Once you’ve pinpointed your triggers, make a plan to tackle them head-on. Unexpected bills and emergencies are a fact of life, so have emergency savings ready to go when you need them.

Keep your budget in check: Know when bills are due and pay them on time. If you hit a rough patch, don’t hesitate to reach out to your creditors for help. And remember, spending on things you *want rather than *need can lead to stress if not managed properly.

Take time to understand yourself: Write down your thoughts in a budget planner, journal, or your phone. The more you know, the more control you’ll have over any financial stress that tries to creep in.

Finally, talk to someone: Redstone has accredited financial counselors who can help you pay down your debt. There are other non-profits that can help you work through your money issues. Take the first step and ask for help.

The bottom line: You’re not helpless or hopeless when it comes to your finances. With a little know-how and preventative measures, you can fight back against money stress and come out on top. If things get really tough, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Your physical and mental well-being are what’s most important!

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.