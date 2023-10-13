Deals
Fatal crash blocks U.S. 72 in Athens causes traffic detour, police say

Fatal Crash graphic
Fatal Crash graphic(KTTC)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is currently investigating a fatal wreck on U.S. 72 near Hastings Road in Athens on Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened in the westbound lane of U.S. 72. Traffic is being diverted onto Hastings or back east. They say the roadway could be closed for an extended period of time. The Limestone County Coroner Mike West says the crash involved a garbage truck and a vehicle.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information once available.

