Family Dollar issues massive recall of over 300 over-the-counter health products

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You might want to check the medicine cabinet this morning, especially if you bought any over-the-counter drugs from Family Dollar.

The discount store is recalling over 300 over-the-counter health products that were sold in nearly half of the country, including Alabama. Think pain relievers, children’s medicine and cold medicine.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found here.

Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling the products because they were stored outside of temperature requirements, and they were shipped during the extreme heat of the summer months. The Food and Drug Administration says the items were inadvertently shipped to stores in more than 20 states on or around June 1, 2023 through September 21, 2023. The items were likely sold up until October 4, 2023.

States affected in addition to Alabama include Mississippi and Georgia.

Dr. Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health explains how temperature issues can mess with your medicine.

”With extreme heat, the medications can become less active or inactive. It may cause adverse events or side effects,” Dr. Stubblefield said. As for what to look for, Dr. Stubblefield says, “Biggest thing would be if the medication looks unusual, that the capsules are cracked or broken or stuck together. Especially if it’s something that you’ve taken for a long time. If it smells different, then you may want to contact your prescriber or discard the medication.”

The recall is being done out of an abundance of caution as Family Dollar representatives have said they have not received any reports of illness related to the affected products.

Customers can return the recalled products to the store without a receipt.

