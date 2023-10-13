Ex-Red Bay police officer arrested on sex crimes in 2022 takes plea deal
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Red Bay police officer was arrested in 2022 for sending inappropriate messages to underage girls using Snapchat, according to a spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, the ex-police officer, Bronnie Grissom took a plea deal on Sept. 18.
Franklin County District Attorney Jeff Barksdale said he will be going to prison for 10 years on a split sentence. Barksdale said Grissom will serve two 20-split-5 sentences that will run consecutively.
The following is part of Grissom’s plea agreement:
- 20 years split sentence (to serve five within D.O.C)
- No contact with the victims
- The remaining balance is suspended on five years of supervised probation
He remains in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.