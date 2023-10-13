Ex-Red Bay police officer arrested on sex crimes in 2022 takes plea deal

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Red Bay police officer was arrested in 2022 for sending inappropriate messages to underage girls using Snapchat, according to a spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, the ex-police officer, Bronnie Grissom took a plea deal on Sept. 18.

Franklin County District Attorney Jeff Barksdale said he will be going to prison for 10 years on a split sentence. Barksdale said Grissom will serve two 20-split-5 sentences that will run consecutively.

The following is part of Grissom’s plea agreement:

20 years split sentence (to serve five within D.O.C)

No contact with the victims

The remaining balance is suspended on five years of supervised probation

He remains in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

