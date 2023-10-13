Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Ex-Red Bay police officer arrested on sex crimes in 2022 takes plea deal

Bronnie Grissom
Bronnie Grissom(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Red Bay police officer was arrested in 2022 for sending inappropriate messages to underage girls using Snapchat, according to a spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, the ex-police officer, Bronnie Grissom took a plea deal on Sept. 18.

Franklin County District Attorney Jeff Barksdale said he will be going to prison for 10 years on a split sentence. Barksdale said Grissom will serve two 20-split-5 sentences that will run consecutively.

The following is part of Grissom’s plea agreement:

  • 20 years split sentence (to serve five within D.O.C)
  • No contact with the victims
  • The remaining balance is suspended on five years of supervised probation

He remains in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
Police on the scene of a Truist Bank Robbery in Huntsville
Huntsville bank robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi

Latest News

Ken Robinson talks ASMS programs ahead of Huntsville-Madison County Public Library visit
Alabama School of Math and Science visiting Huntsville
Financial Friday: How Money Can Affect Mental Health
Financial Friday: How Money Can Affect Mental Health
A closer look at a local garden center
The Enchanted Forest
Source: Madison County Jail
Former Huntsville officer pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 death