Why builders risk insurance might be your best choice during home renovations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Much has been made about the increases in home construction costs over the past year and the need to update Homeowner’s Insurance Coverage. But there’s a lesser-known issue pertaining to Builder’s Risk Insurance for those looking to remodel their home.

If you’re looking to put in some sweat equity, financial expert Marshall Clay from The Welch Group has some things to consider. Like tweaking your insurance policy, since higher home prices and interest rates are making many reconsider moving altogether.

“Builders risk insurance can offset help offload a lot of potential damage during the construction process,” Clay said.

Typically when one goes into a remodel project, the wealth management expert says there are one or two choices. One involves upping your homeowner’s insurance policy. But there’s a better option, according to Clay. That would be going with Builders risk insurance.

“Builders risk insurance covers you for the potential value increase of your home during the remodel, but it also has some additional bells and whistles that cover theft of building materials or materials in transit,” Clay said. “There’s some extra things that builder’s risk insurance covers that homeowners insurance does not cover.”

Another bonus is that it’s typically cheaper than homeowner’s insurance coverage. That’s because it covers you for a limited period of time during the period of the remodel. Think six, nine, or 12 months.

The financial expert says there’s something else to consider that could save you money and potential headaches. “The third advantage of builder’s risk is that if there is a claim that needs to be made, you’re going to file a claim on the builder’s risk insurance policy,” Clay said.

“Because it’s a separate policy, it will prevent you from experiencing those permanent increases or potentially permanent increases on your homeowner’s insurance,” Clay added.

Once the project is complete, the wealth management expert says you will want to update your overall homeowner’s insurance policy.

