Volunteer firefighters douse carport fire in Toney, rescue family pets

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Toney family and their pets are safe after volunteer firefighters put out a carport fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters from Toney Volunteer Fire Rescue said they were called to a home on Bonnie Drive around 8:05 p.m. Wednesday. Once on scene, they saw heavy flames coming from a carport attached to the house. Crews said they got the fire under control in about 20 minutes and had it fully out soon after.

Fire officials said damage to the house was minimal and everyone inside made it out safely. Firefighters rescued the family’s cat and boa constrictor from inside.

A volunteer firefighter checks on a cat rescued from a fire in Toney. (Toney Volunteer Fire Rescue)

There’s no word on what caused the fire. Firefighters said the American Red Cross is helping out the family.

Volunteer firefighters from Toney, Harvest, and Monrovia were on scene, as well as HEMSI and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders on the scene of a fire in Toney. (Toney Volunteer Fire Rescue)

