University of North Alabama introduces new environment friendly form of transportation for students

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at the University of North Alabama will soon have a new free and environment friendly source of transportation.

UNA is partnering with Slidr, an urban mobility company that specializes in electric transportation. According to WAFF 48 News partners, the Times Daily, during the trial partnership, Slidr will offer a free fixed route and an on-demand service exclusively for UNA students.

Officials with University Police said they have been seeking an alternative to the tradition bus routes that would be more efficient and easier to maintain.

The fixed-route service will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and connect key campus locations. The on-demand service will operate from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The designated pick-up and drop-off locations along the route include:

Rice and Rivers residence halls

Harrison Plaza

No’Ala Heights and the Connie D. McKinney Center

East Campus

Grandview Apartments

Lions Gate Apartments

Students can use Slidr’s mobile app, which can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play. The app provides real-time tracking and estimated wait times, which help users plan their journeys.

The new system could begin as early as this month.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.