Tennesse man arrested on several charges of incest and rape

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Lincoln County deputies have arrested a man on nearly a dozen charges including incest and rape.

Patrick Knittle is charged with three-counts of rape, two-counts of child rape, five counts of incest and one count of sexual battery.

Deputies arrested him on Thursday. However, the details surrounding the case have not been released.

He remains in jail on a $900,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.