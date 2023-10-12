Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Suspect in pro cyclist’s shooting in Texas briefly runs from officers at medical appointment

Murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong appears to run from corrections officers in Texas. Officials said she tried to escape custody. Theresa Rangel/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX
By The Associated Press and JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman awaiting trial in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson tried to run from officers escorting her to a doctor appointment Wednesday, authorities said.

Two corrections officers had taken Kaitlin Armstrong to the appointment and were escorting her back to a patrol vehicle “when she ran,” Travis County Sheriff spokeswoman Kristen Dark said.

Armstrong ran more than a block into a neighborhood, but she could be seen by deputies the entire time before she was caught, Dark said.

Dark would not disclose whether Armstrong was wearing shackles on her arms or legs, or what medical treatment prompted the appointment outside of the jail clinic.

The corrections officers did not draw their firearms, but more details on how she was apprehended would not be disclosed, Dark said. Armstrong and the two officers were taken to a hospital for a brief examination after the incident, and Armstrong was later returned to jail.

Armstrong’s attorney, Rick Cofer, did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Wilson, a 25-year-old competitive gravel and mountain bike racer from Vermont, was in Austin for a race she was among the favorites to win in May 2022 when she was found shot to death. Armstrong, 34, fled the country after her initial interviews with investigators, prompting a 43-day manhunt that ended with her arrest at a beachside hostel in Costa Rica.

Armstrong was charged with murder. She faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted. Armstrong has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have said Armstrong tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica while attempting to establish herself up as a yoga instructor in that country.

Police have said Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who they say has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

Dark said she didn’t know if Armstrong would face additional charges for the attempted escape.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Deadly Decatur shooting
Decatur mayor speaks out following lawyer’s call for action after officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as...
Musk’s X has taken down hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts, CEO says. An expert says it’s not enough
The death of a 12-year-old boy found extremely malnourished inside a home is now being...
Police investigate death of 12-year-old boy found badly malnourished as a homicide
Video appears to show murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong running from corrections officers in...
Murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong appears to make a run for it while on a medical visit.
Beyonce joins Taylor Swift to attend the Eras Tour Concert Film premiere.
Beyonce attends Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie premiere